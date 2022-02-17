Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 83,668 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at $141,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 224.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759 over the last three months.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.