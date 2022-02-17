Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,246 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 47.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after buying an additional 3,046,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after buying an additional 1,886,699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 867.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after buying an additional 1,736,445 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 76.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 1,638,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,629,000 after buying an additional 1,552,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

