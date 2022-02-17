Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,109 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hudbay Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 571,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

