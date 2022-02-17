Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Banano has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $60,220.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,325 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

