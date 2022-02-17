Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

