Bank of America Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

