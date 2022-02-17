Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$169.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.96.

TSE:BMO traded down C$1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$148.02. 519,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,882. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.02. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$98.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

