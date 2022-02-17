Barclays Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $289.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $346.00 to $289.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.36.

ADSK opened at $233.74 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $223.81 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

