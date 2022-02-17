Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 217.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 46.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 114.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530 over the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

