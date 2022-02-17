Barclays PLC Buys 2,252 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 31.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

