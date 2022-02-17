Barclays PLC Buys 7,193 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 86.8% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 411,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $438.61 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

