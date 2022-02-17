Barclays PLC Has $76,000 Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 294.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

