Barclays PLC Purchases 19,375 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Dagnon acquired 25,201 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.