Barclays PLC Sells 705 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 142.9% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicom by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the second quarter worth $2,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

SILC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

