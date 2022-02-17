Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.92) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.28).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 547 ($7.40) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 73.92. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 454.10 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 536.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 521.35.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

