Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading 3% Higher

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.64 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21). 88,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 53,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.20).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.34.

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

