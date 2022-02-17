Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $314.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.91 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of B traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,622,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

