Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Announces Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 46,670,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,172,006. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

