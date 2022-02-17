BASIC (BASIC) One Day Volume Tops $578,844.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, BASIC has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $35.73 million and $578,844.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00038406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00106982 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,907,615,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

