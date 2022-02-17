Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 13.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
Baudax Bio Company Profile
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.
