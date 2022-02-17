Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 13.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 3,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.