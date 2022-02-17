Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.99. 266,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

