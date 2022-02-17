BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Review

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Portillos and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A BBQ 10.77% 11.28% 3.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portillos and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portillos currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.58%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.65%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillos and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.08 $12.26 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.43 $4.95 million $1.87 8.87

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Summary

BBQ beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

