Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $198.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.