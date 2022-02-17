Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

DE stock opened at $390.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

