Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,575.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,580.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,742.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

