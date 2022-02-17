Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO opened at $83.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.