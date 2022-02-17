Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2,179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

