Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 139,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.15.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

