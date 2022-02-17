Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Up 8.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. 37,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,509,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

