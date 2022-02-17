Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 37,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,509,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $492,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

