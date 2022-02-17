Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.