Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £16,592.04 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £16,592.04 ($22,452.02).

Adrian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($43,182.42).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 504 ($6.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. Beazley plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 469.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 422.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($7.19) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

