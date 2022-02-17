Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BELFA opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bel Fuse from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

