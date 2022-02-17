Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. increased their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belden by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

