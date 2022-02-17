Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POLY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,186.50 ($16.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.15. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

