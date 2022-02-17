Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.