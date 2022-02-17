Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 4,843.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bioventus by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $926.02 million and a P/E ratio of -246.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.