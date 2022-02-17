BitGreen Price Hits $0.0629 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00216317 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.00430420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00061954 BTC.

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

