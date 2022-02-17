Black Diamond Capital Manageme Acquires 54,690 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $234.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

