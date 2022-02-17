BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of BL stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

