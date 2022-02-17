BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

