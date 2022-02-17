BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,952. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 562,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

