BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,952. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
