BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FRA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $14.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.