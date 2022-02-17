BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 62.8% in January

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

