BlackRock Inc. Buys 77,752 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.95% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.09.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

