BlackRock Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.39% of HBT Financial worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter worth about $463,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.39. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBT. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

