BlackRock Inc. Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Nomura worth $19,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NMR opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.