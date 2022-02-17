BlackRock Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of OLO worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in OLO by 3,048.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 235,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the second quarter worth about $6,721,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OLO by 55.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 80,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 156.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,145 shares of company stock worth $3,999,662.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.