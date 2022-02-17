BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of AbCellera Biologics worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABCL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.
In other news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbCellera Biologics Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.