BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of AbCellera Biologics worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL opened at $9.80 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

