BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Design Therapeutics worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

