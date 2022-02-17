BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MFL opened at $12.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.