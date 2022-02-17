BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:MFL opened at $12.87 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
